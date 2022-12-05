On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nancy B. Rimbert reached her goal and met her Saviour face to face. She had just turned 70 years old.
Born on Nov. 8, 1952, in Bellflower, Calif., she moved to the East Coast after attending Bob Jones University and marrying Art Rimbert, who was stationed at Fort Bragg. She began attending Calvary Memorial Church and working at Calvary Christian School, and she was still teaching in her 49th school year when she passed away.
She was a dedicated and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. Through her decades in the classroom, she touched the lives of hundreds of students who knew that she loved them, wanted them to increase in knowledge, and, most importantly, wanted them to follow her Saviour.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur L. Rimbert Sr.; her son, Arthur L. Rimbert Jr. (Alan McSwain); her daughters, Faith Schofield (George), Joy Rimbert and Laura Kanganis (Wes); and grandsons, Thomas and John Schofield.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Calvary Memorial Church. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the church’s cemetery.
If you would like to provide a gift, please send monetary donations to CCS designated for The Nancy Rimbert Student Scholarship Fund.
