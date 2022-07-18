Myrton T. Stewart Jr.

Myrton Thomas (Tommy) Stewart Jr., native son of Carthage, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022.
In his life, he served as a congressional page in Washington, D.C., served in the U.S. Air Force and spent his working career as an audit manager for the GAO, after graduation from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
After his retirement, he returned to “Sweet Carthage,” where he served as town commissioner and later as mayor. He was active in the First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and church treasurer. He also enjoyed being a member and officer of the Moore County Genealogical Society. He was a Kentucky Colonel, Tennessee Squire and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at St. Andrews College.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Myrton Thomas Stewart and Doris Mills Stewart; a brother, Robert Cole Stewart; a sister, Jane Stewart; and his wife of 49 years, Marcella Drake Stewart.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Stewart Cockman (Darrel), of Whispering Pines; and sons, Michael T. Stewart (Natalie), of Holly Springs, John D. Stewart (Katie Dooley). of Minneapolis, Stephen M. Stewart (U.S. traveler), Richard F. Stewart (Karen), of Mason, Ohio, and James E. Stewart, of Gastonia; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; his companion of 19 years, Inez Elizabeth Williams, of Carthage; and many beloved cousins and friends.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, at Carthage First Presbyterian Church, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church Building Fund at Carthage First Presbyterian Church.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.