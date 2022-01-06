Monetta Brown Johnston, 75, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the home of her niece, Karen West, in Carthage.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Ashley Heights Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnston is survived by her brothers, Gene Brown, of Raeford, Johnny Brown, of Phoenix City, Ala., Bobby Sam Brown, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a sister, Gloria Rose Brown, of Laurinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her niece, Karen West, for the loving attention and care that she provided over the past five years.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
