Molly J. Taylor

Molly Jean Cherry Taylor, 95, a resident of Scotia Village, Laurinburg, went home to Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
The daughter of Richard Adian Cherry and Eunice Love Cherry, she was born in Durham, in 1927. Growing up, Molly enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the choir and was a soprano soloist at her church. After graduating from Durham High School in 1945, she went on to study English at Greensboro College. Upon leaving college, Molly worked for several newspapers including working as the editor of The Woman’s Sphere at The Durham Sun.
Molly met the love of her life, Geoffrey James Taylor, while he was in the U.S. Navy and attending Duke University in Durham. They married in 1948, went on to have two children and were married for 72 years.
Molly loved singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school, entertaining, writing and acting as the family historian. She loved to tend to her plants and do floral arranging in both live and silk flowers. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and many friends.
Molly is survived by her son, Geoffrey Robin Taylor (Kim), of Stafford, Va.; her daughter, Cherry Taylor Rigel, of Savannah, Ga.; four grandchildren; soon to be eight great-grandchildren; twin sisters-in-law, both of Lititz, Pa.; and five nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Eunice Cherry; and her beloved husband, Geoffrey.
There will be a joint memorial service for both Molly and Geoffrey, held at Scotia Village in the MMEC room, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. They will both be privately interred in the Memorial Garden columbarium at Saint Luke United Methodist Church, in Laurinburg.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
