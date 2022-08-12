Mitchell P. Watson

Mitchell Preston Watson, 83, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Mitchell was married for 61 years to his high school sweetheart and love, the late Shelba Auman Watson. They had three children, daughter, Cynthia Renee Dusenbury (husband David), of Sanford; and sons, Rev. Mitchell Bryan Watson (wife Donna), of Fayetteville, and Christopher Scott Watson (wife Lois) of Sanford; and two grandsons, Samuel Forester Watson (wife Jackie), of Hampton, Va., and Ethan Garrett Watson. He was born Feb. 22, 1939, to the late Clinton S. Watson and Lestie M. Watson. Mitchell was the oldest brother to Donna Turner (late husband Herschel) of Jamestown; and brothers, Roger Watson (wife Sandy), of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Richard Watson (wife Debbie) of Trinity.
After graduating from High Point Central High School, in 1957, he served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division. Mitchell completed a degree in furniture design from Kendall School of Art and Design in Michigan. Mitchell returned to Lenoir, raised a family with Shelba in Caldwell County, where he worked for Bernhardt Furniture, designing furniture and attending the High Point furniture markets yearly.
After his retirement from Bernhardt, Mitchell and Shelba moved to Sanford, to be near his children and grandchildren for a few years. Mitchell’s service, outside of his career accomplishments, included participating with the Baptist Disaster Relief and multiple mission trips that were local to North Carolina with one abroad in the Ukraine. He volunteered with Backpack Pals and The Bread Basket in Lee County. A longtime member of Hudson First Baptist (Hudson) and Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church (Sanford) he served in such roles as committee member, deacon and usher.
Mitchell could be found fishing, wood working, gardening, listening to all kinds of music, and putting his feet in the sand at Ocean Isle Beach. Due to a decline in Shelba’s health, they moved into the St. Joseph of the Pines retirement community in Southern Pines. After Shelba’s death, Mitchell would spend his time exercising, gardening in the greenhouse, talking with everyone, assisting at chapel services, participating in the writing club and being out and about with friend Dottie Bement.
He also enjoyed watching planes land at the local airport and recalled his days jumping in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne with pride.
The memorial service will be held at Floral Gardens Park Cemetery mausoleum Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. The mausoleum is air conditioned; however, there are no restrooms on site.
A short graveside service will occur after the memorial service in Floral Garden Park Cemetery, where Mitchell will be laid to rest next to his wife. Masks for COVID policies are respectfully worn by personal preference.
Memorials in Mitchell’s name may be made to the Baptist Children’s Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361, www.bchfamily.org, or by phone (800) 476-3669; or to any children’s ministry of your choice are requested by Mitchell’s family.
