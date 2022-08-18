Miriam Kennedy Sloan Jones, a longtime resident of Pinehurst and West End, died peacefully in her sleep, at home in Raleigh, on Friday, July 22, 2022. She was one month shy of her 109th birthday.
Miriam modeled a commitment to excellence, a powerful work ethic and great self-discipline, tempered by her love of a good laugh – especially at her own expense. She was defined by her determination to be of service to others. Admired and beloved by her family and by many around her, she is sorely missed and deeply mourned.
She often said that the joy of her life had been raising her four children, and she lived to see that circle grow to seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A love of art and music sustained her throughout her life, as well as her deep religious faith. She once attributed her long life to “my heavenly Father and my earthly father.” But it was also her interest in healthy eating, engendered by her father, a disciple of J.H Kellogg, and her dedication to a 10-minute-a-day regimen of floor exercises. “Keep moving!”
Born in Greensboro, in 1913, to a musical family, she spent many years studying the flute and in high school won a prized silver flute in a state-wide contest. During the Depression years, she helped bring in precious income by performing trios with her mother, a pianist, and her sister, Frances, a violinist. Summers brought some of the happiest moments of her life when she and her sister worked as counselors at Camp Yonahlossee, near Blowing Rock.
She attended Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina on a federal grant, majoring in art, and was able to borrow enough money to go to New York City for graduate school at Columbia University’s Teachers College, where she worked on a master’s degree in art education.
Her first job after graduate school was as art editor for the N.C. State University agriculture extension service in Raleigh, then as art director for the British War Relief publications in New York.
In 1939 she married Ira Snow Jones, a medical student and fellow Tar Heel whom she had met in New York. When Ira was drafted during the Second World War to serve as a surgeon in a Mobile Army Hospital in Europe, Miriam and her three small children spent two hard years living in a small trailer parked in her sister’s back yard in Elizabeth City.
Once the family was reunited in the suburbs of New York, where Ira had joined an ophthalmology practice, Miriam found time to volunteer for the League of Women Voters, head the PTA and serve on the local school board while raising her young children, now four in number. An enthusiastic mother and nature-lover with an infectious sense of humor, she permitted her children to have bowls of tadpoles on the dining room table, aquariums and cages of parakeets as well as the numerous snakes, frogs and toads, which she allowed them to bring home as long as they kept them outside. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, joined the Mothers Club and volunteered at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital.
In 1975, at the age of 62, newly divorced, Miriam moved to Pinehurst. It was the beginning of a whole new life for her.
She reconnected with her religious roots, helping found and sustain the Sandhills Assembly of God church. Using her art training, she designed two modern buildings to accommodate the growing congregation. She started the church’s vigorous Senior Ministries outreach to area nursing homes, bringing weekly services with guest speakers, music and hymn-singing to residents for 19 busy years, shouldering the role of coordinator for 12 of those and finally retiring at age 84. She led or participated in many other church activities and played her beloved flute during services. At 94, she was still conducting weekly Bible Study and worship services at the Carolina House senior facility. She valued her independence fiercely and drove herself around Pinehurst and West End until the age of 103, when a broken hip grounded her.
She is survived by her children, Frances Everett Vitaglione (Tom), Ira Franklin Jones (Linda), Victoria Snow Jones (George Roper) and William Judson Jones (Cecilia); her grandchildren, Guy and Sandro Vitaglione, Jeremy and Ginger Jones, Daniel Roper-Jones, Sarah Levin and Evan Jones; and her great-grandchildren, Grace and Ella Vitaglione, Nyssa and Corey Vitaglione, Sander Jones, Jacob, Chloe and Grant Levin, and Parker and Cora Jones.
