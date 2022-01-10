Mildred Miller Huntley Johnson (Milli) was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Canton, Ohio. She was a woman of faith, caregiver, loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Milli passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 31, 2022.
She graduated from Lehman High school, attended business college and worked for the Stark County prosecutor’s office. Milli was an athlete and competitor in sports. Her favorite sports were ping-pong, golf and tennis. She received many awards for her competitions and was an active golfer well into her eighties.
She had a love for gardening and horticulture and belonged to Canton Garden Club and Longleaf Garden Club. She was skilled in flower arranging and judged garden shows at the local, state, and national levels. Her talent and passion for flowers and nature was evident in the many floral arrangements she made over the years.
Milli also enjoyed playing bridge for many years in various bridge groups, which she felt kept her mind active and alive.
She was married to Donald Huntley, from 1948 to his death in 1988. She was married to Thomas W. Johnson, from 1990 until his death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dolores, and brother Edward.
She is survived by her four children, Kevin, Donna, Brian and Christina; her two siblings, George and Vivian; and her seven grandchildren, Tara, Joseph, Nicole, Joshua, James, Jacob and Jordan.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Canton Garden Center or Longleaf Garden Club.
There will be a celebration of her life in the spring, hosted by her children, details to be determined.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.