Mildred "Millie" Dortch Lewis, 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Dortch Lewis and Carolyn Stenhouse Lewis of Goldsboro.

Millie was born Sept. 23, 1947, in Goldsboro. She graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1965. Following graduation, she attended Stratford College in Danville, Va., and The Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. In 1977, family life brought her to Southern Pines and Pinehurst, where she raised a family of three sons and lived out her life. She was active in the N.C. Chapter of The Colonial Dames. She loved traveling the world with family and friends, and was especially happy in New York City. Millie never passed-up an opportunity to enjoy life with friends, and always brought her fun-loving spirit wherever she went.

Millie is survived by her sons, Jones McCall Jr. and wife, Christina, of Pinehurst, John McCall and wife, Leah, of Wilmington, and Josh McCall, of Wilmington; grandchildren, Jones McCall III, William McCall, Adley McCall and Meris McCall; sister, Caroline Miles and husband, Bruce, of Pittsboro; brother, John D. Lewis Jr. and wife, Jenny, of Goldsboro; several nieces and nephews she loved very much; and two dear friends, Sandra and Diane, whom the family owes greatly.

A service to celebrate Millie’s life will be held by the graveside at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 2, in Willow Dale Cemetery in Goldsboro, with Rev. Eugene Carpenter officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. 

Services are entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhom.com.

