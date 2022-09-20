Michele J. Abbruzzese

Michele John Abbruzzese, 78, of Detroit, Mich., passed away in Jupiter, Fla., on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022. Michele was born in 1943, on Dec. 11, to Michele John Abbruzzese and Antoinette Fiore Abbruzzese.
Michele married Cheryl Ann Brooks in 1968. He attended and graduated from Austin Catholic High School in Detroit, Mich., the University of Detroit School of Engineering and the University of Detroit Law School. He practiced law in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. Michele was the owner and operator at Pointe Athletic Club, Select Markets Inc., Trump’s Night Club and The Club 500 in Detroit. He was also the owner of multiple Miller’s Ale Houses across south Florida.
“Detroit Mike” enjoyed reading, sharing stories, spending time with family in North Carolina, cooking for others, traveling to Italy and rock ’n’ roll music. Bruce Springsteen was his favorite musician. He loved hosting family at his homes in Ontario, Calif., and Jupiter, Fla. Michele was fond of playing roulette at the casinos. He was entertained by dealing his own annual blackjack tournament on New Year’s Eve in Jupiter, Fla.
Michele is survived by his daughter, Michele Lisa Lobsinger (Scott); grandchildren, Natalie Ann and Angelo Michael; stepson, Steve Andre; niece, Linda Abbruzzese; and nephews, Jerry, Joey and Michael Abbruzzese.
Michele was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Anthony Pasquale Abbruzzese (Lois), Emanuel Abbruzzese (Wilma) and Theodore Abbruzzese (Roberta). He was also preceded in death by his niece, Little Toni; stepdaughter, Cheri Andre; and mother of his daughter Michele, Cheryl Ann Lorbach.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, on Friday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m., with Father Kane officiating. Entombment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Polio Global Eradication Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.