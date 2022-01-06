Michael W. Beach, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, Pinehurst.
Mike was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 14, 1949, the son of Charles and Dorothy Beach Readout Morris. He retired from Central Ohio Transit Authority in Columbus, Ohio, then worked for several years at A Light Source, in Aberdeen.
Mike is survived by his son, Shawn Beach; and daughter, Stacey Ayers; brothers, Ray Beach, Tony Beach; and sisters, Christine Hairston and Suzanne Morris.
No service is planned. Sign an online register book at www.omegafsc.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Omega Funeral Service and Crematory, Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.