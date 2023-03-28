Michael L. Fry

Michael Louis Fry, 60, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst ,with his family by his side.
Born on Dec. 15, 1962, in Winchester, Va., to Col. Dudley Louis Fry Jr and Alma Kinlaw Fry, Mike spent his youth moving all over the globe in support of his father’s Army career. After his graduation from UNC Chapel Hill in 1981, he followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the military as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He served 20 years piloting multiple aircraft to include the C-130E, T-37 and C-123J. The C-130 proved to be his favorite and while stationed at Pope AFB he led his team, as the team commander, to the RODEO 2000 performance that resulted in Best Airdrop Wing and Best C-130/C-160 Wing awards.
After his retirement from the USAF, Mike continued to serve his country in different ways. He worked with multiple agencies providing contract support for corrective action, assessment and training programs for the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services. He was also recognized as an expert in planning and conducting security exercises in support of the U.S. Secret Service to increase preparedness for national special security events.
While Mike enjoyed his military career and all the other interesting jobs that came afterward, anyone who truly knew Mike knew that his overriding passion was his family. He was an extraordinary son, husband, father and friend who was always there when needed, offering guidance and love. He had a lively sense of humor that kept everyone laughing — wherever Mike was, smiles were always quick to follow. A dear friend of the family recently sent a message emphasizing that he “brought light to every space he occupied,” a sentiment that was so very true.
Most importantly, Mike’s faith remained strong and unwavering in the face of his unexpected lung cancer diagnosis. He never questioned or complained. He did, however, fight like a warrior for every day thereafter, determined to maximize time with his family. He was a constant reminder of the absolute preciousness of each and every day. His favorite scripture comes from John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol Anne; his son, Matthew Edward Fry (Kelsey); his daughter, Cassidy Michelle Fry (her fiancé, Brice Games); and his brother, Randall Fry (Beth); and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Lung Cancer Initiative of NC (lungcancerinitiative.org/donate).
