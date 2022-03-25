Michael J. Kennan

Michael Jennings Keenan, born Aug. 27, 1941, in Fond du Lac, Wisc., passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Pinehurst.
Mike graduated from St. Mary’s Springs High School and Marquette University. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Susan Wilson. They spent many years together traveling, golfing and enjoying lake life.
In the early ’90s, he retired from his last job, as CEO of Davies Water Equipment, and lived in Seven Lakes and Naples, Fla. Mike was not only a successful businessman, but had lasting relationships with wonderful friends.
Mike loved woodworking, boating, reading, golf, watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, and enjoying boxed red wine and dark beers. Above all, Mike loved his family and was generous to many charity organizations.
Mike is survived by his wife, Susan Keenan; and daughters, Laura Sundquist (Eric) and Jennifer McRoberts (Eric). He loved his four grandchildren, Keenan and Ethan McRoberts, and Michael and Kathryn Sundquist.
Mike was a devoted husband, a loving father, a friend to many and will be missed by all.
A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, at Our Lady of the Americas Roman Catholic Church, in Biscoe.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Mike’s favorite charities, Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
