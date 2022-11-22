Michael J. Coleman

Michael John Coleman was born on April 21, 1954 in Brooklyn, N.Y. After living 68 years filled with experiences others would dream to have, Mike passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He battled with pancreatic cancer the last two years of his life and is survived by his loving wife, Yaoyao Coleman; daughter, Elizabeth Coleman Asciolla and husband, Michael Asciolla, and their daughters, Milania and Giavanna Asciolla; daughter, Shirley Zhao; son, Tony Zhao and wife, Minyang Jiang, and their son, Julian; and daughter Nolan; and his energetic dog, Baron. He is survived by his sister, Donna Momme and husband, Jeff Momme; sister-in-law, Carol Turgeon; and was predeceased by his brother, Richard; and sister, Eileen.
Mike had always displayed an eagerness to learn and never shied away from hard work. After helping with his family’s metal shop business in his early years, he then went on to work at the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), first starting out as an iron worker and then rising to management within the MTA. He retired in 2009, and eventually relocated to the beautiful West End with his wife, Yaoyao.
Mike could be described as a car fanatic, Yankee baseball enthusiast and golf-lover. He was an avid traveler having gone to places like Greece, France, Hong Kong, Alaska, China and many more; and listening to Jimmy Buffet, Frank Sinatra and classical music while taking long drives. He enjoyed trying new recipes and cooking for his wife and friends, cracking jokes with family and last, but not least, having a positive attitude no matter the situation.
Mike will be greatly missed by all who remember him as a loving husband, loyal friend, and one who always offered a helping hand to all who knew him.
