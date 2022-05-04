Michael David Wilson

Michael “Captain Mike” David Wilson passed away Monday May 2, 2022, at his home on Wilson Lane, Carthage.
Captain is survived by his two children, Michael Wilson and Janet Chriscoe; as well as nine grandchildren. He was proceeded in death my his father, James P. Wilson; and mother, Sally Mae Wilson; as well as three brothers and one sister.
Captain spent most of his life as a painter. When he was not working, he enjoyed a good game of horseshoes and spending quality time with his family and friends.
The family will receive condolences at a memorial service on Friday, May 7, at 11 a.m., at Bright Light Baptist Church, in Robbins, with Preacher Sammy McNeil officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.