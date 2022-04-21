Michael C. Gast

Michael Carl Gast, 76, of Whispering Pines, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Michael was born in Birnamwood, Wis., on Sept. 28, 1945, to August William Gast and Viola Hansen Gast. Michael served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired after 22 years of service as an E9 MCPO.
Michael was an active member and commander of the American Legion Post 12- Carthage. He also was a part of the VFW John Bond 7318, Vietnam Vets of America and Servant Leader.
Michael is survived by his wife, Belen H. Salimbao Gast; children, Ai Michelle Ybarrondo and Thomas Michael Gast; stepson, John Joseph Squires; sisters, Eloda McCarthy and Sandy Gill.
Michael was preceded in death by parents; and sister, Pam Lona.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A graveside service will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Spring Lake, on Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Dr. J. Billy Graham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 12-Carthage and the Moore County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
