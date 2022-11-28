Michael A. Weisser

Michael Albert Weisser, 77, of Pinehurst died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sachar Weisser; his daughter, Mary Louis Grayver (Leonard); his son, Joshua Weisser (Fiona); and three grandchildren, Emma Clair Grayver, Katherine Weisser and Jackson Weisser; and his two brothers, Howard Weisser and Gary Weisser.
Raised in Hillside, N.J., Mike graduated from Rutgers University. He worked in finance, founding his own brokerage firm specializing in municipal bonds. Prioritizing his clients’ interests above his own, Mike proudly told people, “He never sold a bond to a client that later defaulted.”
Retiring early, he spent time with his extended family, on the golf course and in the gym. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Mike became a boxer, known as “Bud,” with the Rock Steady program at FirstHealth Fitness Center.
Friends and family recall his great sense of humor, his determination (particularly after his diagnosis) and the encouragement he gave to others. He prioritized his family and his Pinehurst friends above all, generating a lifetime of cherished memories.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Menorah Chapels at Millburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.