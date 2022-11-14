Merrill S. Jordan

Merrill Scott Jordan, 95, of Southern Pines, passed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Merrill was born June 28, 1927, in Siler City, to the late Rufus Bradshaw Scott and Clara McLaughlin Scott. She grew up in Siler City, where she loved to sing and harmonize with her sisters on their front porch.
Later she met the love of her life, Henry Harris Jordan. They were married in Portsmouth, Va., in 1949. They moved to Southern Pines, where she was a homemaker and later employed with First Union Bank as a commercial loan secretary. Merrill was a wonderful cook and made all of her cakes from scratch. She enjoyed hosting and playing bridge with her local bridge club. Merrill was the best Grandmom to her grandchildren, spoiling them regularly, with trips to Biscuitville and Walmart and anything else their hearts desired.
Merrill is survived by two children, her daughter, Susan McNeill (Frank), of Pinebluff, and son, Daniel Jordan (Jennifer), of West End; and one sister, Dottie Griffin, of Pittsboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Morgan Medalsy (Jon), Meredith Crowell (Joe), Aubrey Whitley (Walker), Harrison Jordan and Kara Jordan. She had three great-grandchildren, Triston Whitley, and Joseph and Henry Crowell; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Harris, of Raleigh.
Merrill was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Henry Jordan; and her sisters, Evelyn Robinson and Geraldine White, of Siler City.
In her later years, when reflecting on her age she would respond, “old age is settling in,” and then would also remark that she “thanked the good Lord every day.” She will be dearly missed, but we take comfort in remembering her many sayings. One of her favorites to her grandchildren was, “Now you behave!”
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Southern Pines First Baptist, with the Rev. David Helms officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
