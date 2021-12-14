Melvin William Sheffield, 72, of Cameron, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at his residence.
Melvin was born Nov. 21, 1949, in Baltimore County, Md., to the late Edward and Marie Schuetz Sheffield.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lynn Sheffield; brothers, Roy Sheffield and Ronald Sheffield; children, Don Shingleton (Shandi), Amanda Sheffield, and Lacrisha McNeill (Ricky); grandchildren, Debra White, Michael McNeill, Anthony Glotta, Alex McNeill, Tristen Shingleton, Courtney McNeill, Samantha Shingleton, Belle May, Lilly Shingleton, Emma Shingleton and Brianna Sheffield; great-grandchildren, Sofia White, Rylee McNeill, Eli McNeill, Carsten McNeill and Odin White.
Melvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Sergeant after 27 years. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was also an avid deer hunter.
The family is planning a private memorial service with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made in Melvin’s name to Autism Society of North Carolina autismsociety-nc.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
