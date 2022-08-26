Maxine M. Gilmore

Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, of Whispering Pines, died in her home surrounded by love and family on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. William Edmund Gilmore; sister, Beth Merrill Harsch (and David); and brother, John Edwin Merrill Jr.
Maxine is survived by sister-in-law, Mildred B. Merrill; five children and spouses, including Susan G. Mouyal, William E. Gilmore Jr. (and Mary Lee), Dr. John W. Gilmore II, Betsy G. Balassone and Scott M. Gilmore (and Kimberly); five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many dear nieces and nephews. Maxine was also affectionately known as a coach and mentor to many.
Maxine attended Bradley University and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison with honors, where she and Dr. Gilmore met. The Gilmores raised their family in Parkersburg and Vienna, West Va.
Active and supportive of numerous community organizations throughout her life, Maxine was also a very accomplished golfer, declining an offer to become a professional golfer at the age of 17, from Wilson Sporting Goods, to continue her education. At the age of 50, Maxine began a streak that included winning the United States Senior Women’s Golf Association Championship three times and the West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur six times. She was proud to represent West Virginia in the Virginias – Carolinas Team Matches 20 times, where she also served as captain of six winning teams and was honored at the 50th anniversary of the matches in Linville, in 2006.
Maxine competed in the USGA Senior Women’s Amateur 11 times, Pinehurst’s North and South twice and North and South Senior nine times, the Bermuda Amateur three times and the Mexican Amateur. She served as director of the Women’s Southern Golf Association for 10 years, where she was senior medalist three times and won the Super Senior trophy in 1992. She was also Senior Medalist and Match Play Senior Champion at the 1976 Broadmoor Invitational. Along the way Maxine won a total of 36 club championships and recorded seven holes-in-one. The West Virginia Women’s Amateur Player of the Year has been awarded the Maxine Merrill Gilmore Trophy annually since 2008.
Seasonal residents of Whispering Pines since 1966 before establishing year-round residence in 2012, Dr. and Mrs. Gilmore were members of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and Whispering Pines Country Club.
The Gilmore family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, of Pinehurst, and others in her community of care.
Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, is handling the arrangements.
A memorial service is being planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Brownson Church Music Endowment, the Whispering Pines Police Department or the First Tee of the Sandhills in honor of Maxine Merrill Gilmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.