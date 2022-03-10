Mavis A. Fleming
On Nov. 23, 1926, from the union of the late James Madison and Annie Beatrice Brower, a strong, tenacious, independent daughter, Mavis Arzalla was born. Mavis was born the eighth of 10 children in Moore County, in the township of Robbins.
Mavis Arzalla Brower Fleming, 95, returned to her heavenly home and was granted her angel wings on Sunday, March 6, 2022. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Bobbie F. Gilchrist (Charlie), Sharon Fleming, Algiareen Washington (Jerome), Brent Fleming, LaVerne Bryant, all of Cameron, and Isaac Jerome Fleming (Cheri), of Garner; daughter-in-law, Mai Holland, of Southern Pines; son-in-law, James McDougald, of Cameron; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Alice Rose Brower and Mary M. Brower, of Cameron; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and a special friend and confidant Mrs. Alice Washington Hamilton, of Fayetteville.
A public viewing will be held Friday, March 11, 12-5 p.m., at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. Everyone must wear face masks.
A funeral service will be held Saturday March 12, at 2 p.m., at Cameron Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, 309 Vernon St., Broadway, NC 27505. Burial will follow Saturday March 12, at Johnsonville Community Cemetery, N.C. 27, Cameron, NC 28326.
Services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
