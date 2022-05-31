Maurice B. Holland Sr.

Maurice Bowen Holland Sr. was born Sept. 11, 1944, in Pinehurst, to the late Willa Mae Holland and the late Leitch Hunter Brice. He departed this life on May 26, 2022, at his home, after a short illness.
Maurice was raised in Aberdeen, and attended Berkley School from grades 1-12. Upon his graduation, he attended Shaw University on a baseball scholarship.
He married the late Mary Evelyn McGregor, his childhood classmate, on Feb. 17, 1963. Of this union four children were born. Maurice lost his beloved wife, of 24 years, in January 1988.
Maurice was a jack of all trades. He worked as a cook in several restaurants and resorts for many years. He briefly served in the U.S. Army. He then attended Sandhills Community College, to obtain an electronics/tv repair certificate and opened his own repair shop. He also worked as a nurse's aide, eventually earning his LPN degree in nursing from Central Carolina Community College. He worked as an LPN in the Pinehurst area for many years until his retirement.
He was a longtime member at Saint John's Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as deacon.
Maurice Holland Sr. was active in the East Aberdeen precinct until his health failed. He served as a State Executive Committee member for Moore County and was a delegate to the 2012 Democratic National Convention, in Charlotte, to renominate President Obama and Vice President Biden. He served as the first board chair of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, for 10 years, with then executive director and now associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, Anita Earls.
A native of Moore County, he was able to finally vote in municipal election beginning at age 65, through his activism and hard work with the UNC Center for Civil Rights managing attorney, Mark Dorosin, N.C. House Representative Jamie Boles, and the late N.C. State Senator Harris Blake, to have the Midway community annexed into the town of Aberdeen and be provided services such as water, sewer and garbage collection.
He leaves to mourn his passing four children, Maurice Bowen Holland Jr., of Aberdeen; Cheryl Nadine Holland, of Aberdeen; Vincent Edward Holland, of Concord; and Mark Anthony Holland (Dawn), of Chapel Hill; 11 grandsons; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m., at John Hall Presbyterian Church, 520 Dowd Road, Carthage, NC 28327. Viewing one hour prior to service at the church.
Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home, of Southern Pines, is assisting the family.
