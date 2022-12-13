Maureen Burke-Horansky

Maureen Margaret Burke-Horansky, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Maureen was born on June 6, 1940, in New Kensington, Pa., to the late Eugene and Alma Burke. She was a graduate of Ken High School, in New Kensington, Pa.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Horansky; her sister, Kathleen; her sons, Scott (Renee) and Sean Burke (Jennifer); her daughters through marriage, Leanne and Donna Horansky; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her stepson, Frank W. Horansky; and stepdaughter, Lorraine Horansky Horton.
Maureen was an amazing woman with varied interests. She was the author of two books, the founder of Animal Advocates of Moore County, and acted as a foster parent to abused children. She also ran an antiques bookstore and ABC Industrial Sharpening.
Maureen was also committed to fitness, having competed in many 5K races and the Pinehurst Senior Olympics, where she won a multitude of awards.
You could always find her walking through Pinehurst with her beloved dogs, waving to everyone she passed by.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to your local animal shelter.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
