Maureen B. Steinfeldt

Maureen Barry Steinfeldt, 90, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Framingham, Mass., to the late Francis (Frank) Edward Barry and Theodora (Theo) Sarsfield Barry. Her great-grandparents settled in the United States, from Ireland, in the mid-19th century. Her Irish heritage was of great interest and importance to her. Maureen graduated from Lasell Junior College in 1951, and then from Boston University with a B.S. degree in public relations in 1953.
She had a successful career with General Electric working as a communications specialist for the Missile and Space Division. She met her loving husband Arthur while working there, and they were married 45 years before his passing in 2009.
Maureen and Arthur moved to Pinehurst in 1994. They designed their home on Pinehurst No. 6 from scratch and spent many a happy hours sitting on their screened porch and watching the golfers go by. Maureen was a natural communicator and enjoyed meeting new people, being involved in the Pinehurst community and having fun. She was a keen bridge player and was a member of the MOAA, College Club, and Widow’s Sunday Lunch Group.
She had a great laugh and wasn’t afraid to express her joy to the fullest. One of her most admirable qualities was her ability to stay calm under duress. She wouldn’t allow life’s challenges to overly stress her, which certainly contributed to her longevity. Furthermore, she was fiercely independent and self-sufficient. She continued to embrace life after Arthur died, and lived independently and on her own terms until very near the end. Finally, she was also a devoted mother, whose steadfast love and commitment to raising her daughter will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Steinfeldt.
She is survived by one daughter, Heidi Peachey (husband Mark Peachey); two stepchildren, Eric Steinfeldt and Jan Speelhoffer; and her two grandchildren, Anna and Isabela Peachey.
A memorial service will be held in October 2022. Details will be posted online at www.bolesfuneralhome.com when available.
To honor the memory of Maureen, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or to the Given Memorial Library, P.O. Box 159, Pinehurst, NC 28370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.