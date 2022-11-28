Matthew R. Hintz

Matthew "Matt" Ryan Hintz passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the age of 46.
Matt was born in Wisconsin to Larry Hintz and Kathleen Hertz Pavelski. While in high school, Matt joined the Army JROTC and continued ROTC at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, while also serving as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. Upon completing college, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country rising to the rank of Major before retiring with 21 years of active service.
Matt earned a Master of Business (MBA) degree and an Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) degree from Syracuse University. While stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C., Matt met the love of his life, his wife Melissa. Matt enjoyed being outdoors, competitive shooting and taking his children on outings. Most of all though, Matt loved his wife and their three children.
Matt was a kind, passionate, freedom-loving person who cared deeply for his friends and adored his beautiful family. If Matt witnessed an injustice, you would know immediately and he would not be shy about it. He generously volunteered his time to the community and deeply loved this country.
Matt gave selflessly to the county he loved as he put much energy toward educational reform. He also cared about this nation and his fellow veterans. Matt worked tirelessly for several months to get retired soldiers living in a three-county area around Bragg to remember their oath to God and country when they joined the military. At that time there were 7,900 retirees who lived in the area who didn’t vote. Matt thought the oath still stood and they should register to vote, and he didn’t care for what party, just that they would be doing their civic duty.
Matt leaves behind his wife, Melissa; his children, Ethan, Dylan and Samantha; his father, Larry Hintz; his mother, Kathleen and her husband, Joe; his brother, Joe Hintz and his wife, Jennifer; his sister, Jenelle Feltz and her husband, Tyler.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2237 Camp Easter Road, Carthage, NC 28387. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 2, at Pleasant Hill Baptist, with pastors Allen Mashburn and Gregg Newton.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.