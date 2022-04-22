Matthew E. Patterson

Matthew Edward Patterson passed away, at the age of 19, on Wednesday April 20, 2022.
Matthew had such a big heart, he was a loving son, brother and friend to many. His fun loving attitude would light up the room, and he would have you laughing and smiling for hours. Such a caring soul for all his family and friends that will forever be missed. While taken from this world early, Matthew had an everlasting impact on everyone's life he touched.
Matthew is survived by his loving parents, Edward Clark Patterson III, Tina Boles McKenzie and stepfather, Christopher Heath McKenzie; siblings, Shannon Bullard, Joseph, Laura and Frank Patterson, Bradly Dick, Parker and Ashley McKenzie and Catherine McKenzie. He will also be missed by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday April 23, at Victory Community Baptist Church, 915 Brinkley Road, Carthage. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., with the service starting at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
