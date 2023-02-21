Mary S. Bumgardner

Mary Sargent Bumgardner graced this world on Sept. 3, 1926, born to Fredrick Homer Sargent and Lila Tate Sargent in St. Augustine, Fla. For 96 years, she filled her life with friends and family, beloved pets, philanthropy and service, word scrambles and weekly bridge outings — never once overlooking the beauty of the natural world and everyday life.
An admirer and contemporary of Queen Elizabeth II, she herself was a model of dignity, grace and poise. She possessed an eager curiosity for life, and her keen intelligence and memory were unmatched even in her last days. She dedicated her life to raising her children and serving her community, and instilled in those who knew and loved her a joie de vivre, a passion for service and a lifelong affection for her beloved Kanuga.
Mary left this world on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Dunn, surrounded by her devoted family. She lives on in the memory of all those who knew and loved her, including her children, Mary Parsons and husband, Larry Rose, Jim Bumgardner and wife, Sandy, and Lila Godwin and husband, Doug; her grandchildren, Heath Bumgardner and wife, Allison, Mariana Godwin, Lauren Almarode, Elizabeth Riley and husband, Patrick, Douglas Godwin and wife, Lindsey, Cara Mathis and husband, Gavin, Jeffrey Bumgardner and wife, Stephanie, and Jamie Bumgardner; her great-grandchildren, Paige, Clara, Bela, Patrick, Lila, Ramsey, Holden, Josie and Bryn; and her rescue chihuahua, Maggie.
She joins in passing her husband, Heath; her children, Denton and Carolyn; and her brother, Fredrick.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., at St. Stephen Episcopal Church, officiated by Father Ray Hannah.
The family asks, instead of flowers, that memorials be made to Kanuga Conference, Retreat and Camp Center, 130 Kanuga Chapel Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28739 or by visiting www.kanuga.org/giving.
A service of Skinner and Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
