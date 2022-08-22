Mary Lou Sutter passed on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, 2022, after an extended battle with COPD. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Walter E. Sutter; and her brothers, Don Severt, Dick Severt, Kenny Severt and Bob Severt.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Severt; stepdaughter, Diane E. Sutter and husband, Ronald J. Pettis; grandchildren, Andy Sword and wife, Jessica, and Taylor Sword and wife, Nicki; great-grandchild, Wesley; and stepson, Robert D. Sutter and wife, Alison McGee; and granddaughter, Nina Carlile.
Mary Louise Severt was born on Oct. 14, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Calista Dorothy McEldowney and William Frank Severt, the fourth of five children. Mary Lou graduated from high school in Dayton in 1950, and began work as an administrative assistant at nearby Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
Her civil service position led to her work in Sacramento and Los Angles, before returning to the Dayton area. She started working in the private sector as an executive secretary, first for General Precision in Tarrytown, N.Y., and later for Page Communications Engineers and Northrup Corporation in Washington, D.C.
While working at Page, she met Walt Sutter, and they were married in 1974 at St. John’s the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean, Va. While living in McLean, they had a wide range of friends, played golf and maintained season tickets to their beloved Washington Redskins.
After retiring in 1984, and moving to Pinehurst, she became extremely active in the Pinehurst Country Club and was involved in many club events. As with many in Pinehurst, Mary Lou enjoyed golf and loved her golfing partners. She played regularly with her groups and gathered often for lunches and other social events, continuing these traditions even after she could no longer play. She and husband Walt were also heavily involved in the Donald Ross Neighborhood Association.
A lifelong and devoted member of the Catholic church, Mary Lou was very active in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for decades, and a member of the Women of Scared Heart and the money-counting team at the church.
Mary Lou was an adventurous and fiercely independent woman as reflected by her work in several locations across the country, travel overseas, and many skiing and golfing vacations. Her competence, organizational skills and professional attitude developed in her career carried over to her many personal roles later in Pinehurst.
She was devoted to her husband Walt and enjoyed time with her stepchildren and their extended families. She has left to join Walt, and her many friends that have gone before, and will be sorely missed by the many people who knew her.
A funeral mass in memory of Mary Lou will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.
