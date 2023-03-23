Mary L. Stanley

Mary Lisbeth Coe Stanley, 72, of Carthage, passed away peacefully with her family beside her on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home.
A native of Lee County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Doris Daniel Coe. She was a graduate of Central Carolina Community College, and worked as a payroll accountant with Magneti Marelli for 39 years.
She was an active member of Red Branch Baptist Church, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Mike Stanley; daughters, Katie Hall and husband, Duane, of Raleigh, April Neal and husband Christopher, of Carthage; brother, Tim Coe and wife, Donna, of Seven Lakes; sisters, Frances Walters and husband, Chuck, of Vass; and Elaine Spencer, of Wilmington; grandchildren, Layla Neal and Teddy Hall.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, at Red Branch Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jeff Mitchell and Rev. Mike Branscome.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Red Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1748 Old River Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
Services are entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.