Mary L. Lucas

Mary LeAnne Lucas, 54, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Ray Lucas; her mother, Carloyn Dowd-Lucas; as well as her brother, James Robert Lucas.
Anne is survived by her daughter, MacKenzie Carra Smith, of West End; her sisters, Meredith Lucas Marshburn (Andy), of West End, Nancy Elisabeth Beruk (Jeff), of Apex, Sarah Lucas Fann (Mike), of West End, and Caroline Rae Kosbe (Mark), of Cary; her nieces, Connor Lucas, Sophia Beruk, Harper Fann and Andie James Clark; her nephews, Reid Marshburn, Nick Beruk and Sawyer Fann; her cousins, Carla Killian, of Jamestown, and Tamera Owens, of Bear Creek.
Anne graduated from Union Pines High School and later obtained an Associates degree from Sandhills Community College and further continued her education at East Carolina University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in social work.
Anne’s greatest accomplishment was the birth of her daughter, MacKenzie Carra Smith. MacKenzie was her mother’s heart and soul and the light of her life. Anne was a proud ECU Pirate fan and often said that purple and gold ran through her veins. She frequently took her daughter to Greenville to visit the ECU campus in hopes of MacKenzie attending her alma mater. MacKenzie ultimately chose the mountains, where she is currently attending Appalachian State University and working on her bachelor’s degree in cellular and molecular biology. She plans to apply for graduate school in the future. Anne was extremely proud of MacKenzie’s educational pursuits.
Anne worked for FirstHealth Hospice, but ultimately devoted her career to helping children and young adults with special needs. Anne was compassionate and able to assist her clients with their life needs.
Anne, like her parents, loved animals. She enjoyed caring for her three black barn cats that her daughter rescued. Anne was known to be a caring and generous person and enjoyed surprising others with special gifts. She loved to travel and just recently traveled to Los Angeles, with her daughter and nephew, Reid.
Anne loved social media and enjoyed reading celebrity news and especially enjoyed reality television. Anne loved watching her favorite reality shows and after each episode she would group call her siblings and they talked for hours dissecting and reviewing their favorite stars. She was our expert on all things related to celebrity news and drama.
Anne was the queen of humor and had the unique ability to captivate her audience with enticing stories full of hilarious nuances and witty banter. She was the life of the party and the comedian of the family. All that knew her begged for more stories and laughs. She brought joy and happiness into all of our lives.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, at The First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, in Carthage. The Rev. John Baker will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Andy and Meredith Marshburn, at 155 Howard Lane, West End.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to MacKenzie Smith’s College Fund, ℅ Andy and Meredith Marshburn, 155 Howard Lane, West End, N.C. 27376
Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
