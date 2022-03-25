Mary J. Propst

Mary Jackson Propst, 83, of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She is the daughter of Mabel Stanton Jackson and Ivan Ulysses Jackson of Petersburg. She is survived by her husband, Paul, of 58 years; two children, Michael and Nancy; sister, Gloria Oates; two nieces, Lori Everhart (John) and Jenny Riggs (Robbie); a nephew, Andy Oates (Susannah); an aunt, Joyce Garrett; and she was loved by a multitude of extended family of cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and many, many friends.
Mary earned her college degree in primary education from Madison College and moved to Alexandria, Va., where she lived for the next 43 years. She taught at Mt. Eagle Elementary School for several years before transitioning to Epiphany Lutheran Church, first as a teacher and then as a director of their preschool program. Working with children was a job she truly enjoyed.
She spent her summers growing up on "the River" in Surry County and passed the joy of swimming in the James to her family. She enjoyed playing bridge and completing crossword puzzles. She was an active member at both Epiphany Lutheran (Alexandria) and later at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, in Petersburg. In retirement, she enjoyed trips with her husband, especially the quiet yearly getaways to Nags Head. Mary was blessed with the gift of making everyone she met feel like they were part of the family.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 30, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, in Petersburg, Va., at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends after the service in the reception hall. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg VA 23805.
Condolences can be made at www.jtmorriss.com or cards can be sent to Paul Propst, 12401 Gayton Rd. Apt #318 Richmond, VA 23238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.