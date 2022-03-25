Mary J. Propst

Mary Jackson Propst, 83, of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

She is the daughter of Mabel Stanton Jackson and Ivan Ulysses Jackson of Petersburg. She is survived by her husband, Paul, of 58 years; two children, Michael and Nancy; sister, Gloria Oates; two nieces, Lori Everhart (John) and Jenny Riggs (Robbie); a nephew, Andy Oates (Susannah); an aunt, Joyce Garrett; and she was loved by a multitude of extended family of cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and many, many friends.

Mary earned her college degree in primary education from Madison College and moved to Alexandria, Va., where she lived for the next 43 years. She taught at Mt. Eagle Elementary School for several years before transitioning to Epiphany Lutheran Church, first as a teacher and then as a director of their preschool program. Working with children was a job she truly enjoyed.

She spent her summers growing up on "the River" in Surry County and passed the joy of swimming in the James to her family. She enjoyed playing bridge and completing crossword puzzles. She was an active member at both Epiphany Lutheran (Alexandria) and later at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, in Petersburg. In retirement, she enjoyed trips with her husband, especially the quiet yearly getaways to Nags Head. Mary was blessed with the gift of making everyone she met feel like they were part of the family.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 30, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, in Petersburg, Va., at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends after the service in the reception hall. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg VA 23805.

Condolences can be made at www.jtmorriss.com or cards can be sent to Paul Propst, 12401 Gayton Rd. Apt #318 Richmond, VA 23238.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days