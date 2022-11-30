Mary F. Mills

Mary Frances (Whitesell) Mills, 90, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2022, in Jackson, Mich. Born Aug. 20, 1932, she was the eighth born child of the late Delis Herbert Whitesell and the late Alice Irene Jeffreys Whitesell of Moore County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Charles F. Mills; a sister, Ferne Bunch; and brothers, Vernon, Leonard, Mark, Delis Herbert Jr., David, Max, Fred, Kenneth; and granddaughter, Erica.
She is survived by her three children, Steven (Susan) Mills, Kathy Wynn, Ron Mills; sister, Linda Upole, of West End; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike), Nickolas (Ashley), Jack (Jillian), Steven (Sarah), Andrea (Jeff), Ryan (Halle); Eight and a half great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews; and her sisters-in-law, Leslie Whitesell, of Troy, Linda Whitesell, of Carthage, and Deelie Whitesell, of Carthage.
Mary was a graduate of Pinehurst High School and grew up attending Culdee Presbyterian Church, with her family and friends. She worked at Pinehurst Plumbing and Heating and then Sandhills Furniture in West End, before meeting the love of her life who was stationed at Fort Bragg, with his older brother.
Mary’s older sister was dating Charles’s older brother and when the men had free time at camp, they came to the Whitesell home to visit the family. Obviously smitten with each other, they married in 1953 and moved to Michigan to start their lives together.
After becoming a mother to three children wasn’t enough excitement, Mary took a job as a bus driver for Western Schools in 1966, and continued for 29 years before retiring. She loved the kids and driving the sports teams to all the events. She participated in the school bus Rodeo’s which took place every year between the drivers of all the area school districts. Mary always performed well and took home many awards and trophies back to Western. In the 1990-91 school year, Mary was recognized with Michigan’s first ever School Bus Driver of the Year award.
Mary loved her family and friends, music, gardening, bowling, sports, going home to North Carolina every summer to see her family and spend time at the beach doing nothing but eating, watching sunsets, swimming and making memories with lots of family.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Jackson or Arbor Grove Congregational Church.
Services entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home of Jackson.
