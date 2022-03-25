Mary E. Patton

Mary Elizabeth Patton, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 6:05 p.m., at her home in Aberdeen, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born Nov. 20, 1947, to the late Donna Pebble Colley and Roger Eugene Rader. Mary had a full life and ventured into many different areas to support herself and her family. She owned a preschool. She was a Realtor, and the last part of her career had her providing home health care to the elderly and working as a nanny. Her heart was to serve others, most especially her family.
She moved to Aberdeen eight years ago from Lima, Ohio.
Mary is survived by children, Kimberly Mims, of Aberdeen, Lauren Clapper, of Aberdeen, Joey Patton, of Lima, Ohio, Darren Patton, of Newark, Ohio; as well as 11 grandchildren, Anna, Ashley, Austin, Brooke, Chase, Ella, Ellie, Gavin, Jacob, Josh and Matthew. She is also survived by her brother, Danny Rader, of Sanford; and sister, Kathy Rader of Lima, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Church on Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m., in the multipurpose room, followed by a recessional.
A memorial service also will be held in Lima, Ohio, soon. The date is to be determined and will be announced in the Lima News.
Flowers to be ordered through Hollyfield Design in Southern Pines.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Grace Church, of Southern Pines, for the outpouring of love and support during this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
