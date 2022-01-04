Mary E. Benfield

Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Viale Benfield, 27, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
She was born April 29, 1994, in Catawba County, to Joe Viale, of Boone, and Mary Jennifer Atkinson Coley, of Hickory. Beth was a member of Spencer Road Baptist Church, in Conover, and employed with Utility Solutions in Hickory. She loved spending time with her fur baby, Roscoe, listening to music, watching NASCAR and pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert H. Atkinson and Lois Atkinson; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Trudy Brewer.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father and stepmother, Joe Viale and Mechele, of Boone; her mother and stepfather, Mary Jennifer Atkinson Coley and Dale, of Hickory; godparents, Clyde and Barbara Rose, of Longview; brothers, Joseph Birge and wife, Amber, of Carthage, Zach Atkinson, of Hickory; stepbrothers, Tyler Coley, of Carthage, Scott Duncan, of Sugar Grove; stepsisters, Katie Coley, of Carthage, Jocelyn Viale, of Boone; uncle, Timothy Atkinson and wife, Angela, of Whispering Pines.
A memorial service to celebrate Beth’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.
Condolences may be sent to the Benfield family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Benfield family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
