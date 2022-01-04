Mary E. Benfield

Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Viale Benfield, 27, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

She was born April 29, 1994, in Catawba County, to Joe Viale, of Boone, and Mary Jennifer Atkinson Coley, of Hickory. Beth was a member of Spencer Road Baptist Church, in Conover, and employed with Utility Solutions in Hickory. She loved spending time with her fur baby, Roscoe, listening to music, watching NASCAR and pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert H. Atkinson and Lois Atkinson; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Trudy Brewer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father and stepmother, Joe Viale and Mechele, of Boone; her mother and stepfather, Mary Jennifer Atkinson Coley and Dale, of Hickory; godparents, Clyde and Barbara Rose, of Longview; brothers, Joseph Birge and wife, Amber, of Carthage, Zach Atkinson, of Hickory; stepbrothers, Tyler Coley, of Carthage, Scott Duncan, of Sugar Grove; stepsisters, Katie Coley, of Carthage, Jocelyn Viale, of Boone; uncle, Timothy Atkinson and wife, Angela, of Whispering Pines.

A memorial service to celebrate Beth’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

Condolences may be sent to the Benfield family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Benfield family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days