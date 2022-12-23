Mary E. Beard

Mary Elizabeth (Hopton) Beard, 74, of Lakeview, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born March 18, 1948, in Moore County, to Wilbur Foster Hopton and Ruby Garner Hopton.
Mary grew up in Lakeview, attended Vass-Lakeview Elementary and Union Pines High school. She had a successful career managing the Morale Welfare and Recreation, accounting and financial offices at Fort Bragg.
Mary was well-liked by everyone and made many friends and touched many lives along her journey. She will be missed dearly by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, David Hopton; and her sisters, Dianna Hopton Griffin and Donna Hopton Toland.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jimmy Beard, of Lakeview; daughter, Kim Beard, of Lakeview; and son, Brad (Kerri) Beard, of Leland; three grandchildren Savannah Lyons, of Indianapolis, Ind., Chandler Schneider, of Lakeview, and Dillon Sawin, of Leland; brothers, Larry (Diane) Hopton, of Carthage, and John (Patty) Hopton, of West End.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC, 28374.
