Mary Ellen Battaille, 91, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Mary Ellen was born on Nov. 11, 1931, in Guilford County, to the late Francis M. and Carrie Wilson.
She retired from McLeod Leather and Belting Company in December 1996. She was a member of Florida Street Baptist Church and then Sedgefield Baptist Church, which later became Dillon Road Baptist Church.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Battaille.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Mary Jane Thomas, of Vass; granddaughters, Page Willis, of Cherryville, and Amanda Gabriel, of Charlotte; brother, Thomas Wilson (Anne), of Shreveport, La.; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob Loyd Willis, John Thomas “J.T.” Willis and Ansel Gabriel.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the providers at Quail Haven, Fox Hollow Senior Living Community, Moore County Regional Hospital and FirstHealth Hospice House for their loving care for Mary this last year.
A graveside service will be Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m., at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
