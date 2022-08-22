Mary Darlene Cole Reagan, 76, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She was born in Lee County to the late Dewey Wilton Cole and Mary Baxley Cole.
She married her husband Sammy Reagan in 1973.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen Loy; brother, Jerry W. Cole; and daughter, Sheila R. Reagan.
She is survived by her husband, Sammy R. Reagan; sons, Doug (Kim) Reagan, of Carthage, and Brett (Christie) Reagan, of Sanford; grandchildren, Hunter Reagan, of Pinehurst, David Reagan, of Sanford, and Payton Black, of Carthage.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m., at the home of her son, Doug Reagan, 1508 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, NC 28327.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reagan family.
