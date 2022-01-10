Mary C. McAden

Mary Catherine Overfelt McAden, Nana, joined her parents and seven siblings in her eternal home Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Mary attended Ferrum College, High Point University, and received her master’s degree from the University of Virginia. She served as a United Methodist missionary in Bolivia for 11 years. She later taught reading and English language learning in Franklin County and Albermarle County, Virginia, and Montgomery County. She retired from teaching, in 1997, but went on to substitute for several years after retirement.

She leaves five children to remember her, Marce Foster (Robert), Jim McAden (Mary Ann), Ellen Dyer (Bill), John McAden (Cindy), and Robert McAden; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her living companion of more than 40 years, Martha Parsons, of Southern Pines; a sister-in-law, Lois Overfelt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make memorial contributions to Gogginsville United Methodist Church, 111 Gogginsville Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151; or Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Mary set an example for all. She was a faithful Christian servant, loved unconditionally, and always looked for ways to help others. Anyone that had the privilege to meet her surely has a story to tell!

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days