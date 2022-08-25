Mary Alyce Baggett, 35, of Whispering Pines, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Mary Alyce was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, on June 17, 1987, to Charles Rheinlaender and Mary Stallings Rheinlaender. Mary Alyce is survived by her husband of 14 years, Jamon Baggett; and their three children, Jack, Jett and Josie Mae.
Mary Alyce served as a military wife during 11 deployments, with over four years of successfully leading a family through multiple hurricanes, floods, COVID, every sport three kids could play and countless animals by herself. She learned of her cancer twice while her husband was away. Never complaining, she embraced the life she was given to the fullest. She set the standard for motherhood, friendship and being a military spouse.
Those who knew her as "Mae" knew the purest, most selfless person this world could offer. Full of joy, family is what warmed her soul.
Mary Alyce worked as a preschool teacher, where she touched the hearts of many. Yet, the relationship she built with each child was just as important as the lessons she taught. Her patience, thoughtful words that instilled pride, and fun-loving silly songs made her stand out to all who experienced her. Her kindness and love were not only showcased in her classroom but felt by the parents in their daily interactions.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church, in Carthage, with Chaplain Jay Outen officiating. Burial will be held with immediate family only at a later date and time.
Memorial contributions can be made to breast cancer awareness or leptomeningeal disease research.
