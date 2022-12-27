Mary A. Covington

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Agnes Covington, of Aberdeen, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 89, after a sudden fall.
She was born in Moore County, March 12, 1933, to the late Charlie and Dorothy McDonald. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, James Oswald; infant son; sister, Anne Herndon; grandson, Sam Covington.
Agnes will be lovingly remembered by her children, Phyllis C. Jones, of Cameron, Stephen E. Covington Sr. (Suzie), of Hilliard, Fla.; grandchildren, Melissa J. Schlee (Joe), of Apex, Andrea J. Baxley (Kyle), of Pinehurst, and Stephen E Covington II, of Florida; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katie and Lexi Schlee; sisters, Virginia Morgan, of Georgia, Patricia Harrison (Jim), of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; brothers, Charles McDonald, of Morehead City, George McDonald (Martha), of Little Washington.
Agnes loved birds and birdhouses and enjoyed working in the yard, growing flowers, baking, crafts, visiting friends and especially spending time with family. She was employed at J.P. Stevens, Granny’s Donuts and retired from Stancil’s Heating and Air.
A funeral service will be held at the Norman PCA Church, 3689 U.S. 220 North, Norman, NC 28367, on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jack Bowling to conduct services. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall prior to the service from 1to 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Chappel Cemetery in Ellerbe.
Memorial donations may be made to Norman PCA Church, P.O. Box 943, Aberdeen, NC 28315; or to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
The family wishes to send a special “thank you” to the nurses and staff at FirstHealth Hospice House for their care and compassion.
