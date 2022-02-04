Marvin Craig

Marvin Craig, 95, of Eagle Springs, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.  

Marvin was one of eight children born to Josie Craig in Danville, Va.

Marvin was an amazing father, brother, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his children, Edward Craig and his wife, Tina, of Greensboro, Linda Sheffield, of Robbins, Ronnie Craig, of Robbins, Debra Garner and her husband, Clarence, of Eagle Springs, and Kathy Rosdol, of Brown Summit. He had 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.  

He had several careers in his lifetime but worked the majority of his years at Klopman Mills, in Asheboro, and Milliken, in Robbins, as a fixer and supervisor.  After retiring from textiles, he worked many years helping a local hog farmer then moved on to work for Moore County at several of their compactor centers. He was always eager to help anyone, and he loved the fellowship and conversations he had with so many that came in while he was working.  

Marvin was a faithful member of Pleasant View Friends Church for approximately 80 years and was the church greeter for many years. He could be seen standing at the front door of the church every Sunday with bulletins in his hand. He always greeted everyone with a smile and handshake or hug.  He made you feel welcome whether you came every Sunday or were just dropping in.  

Marvin was famous and well known for his homemade banana pudding. If there was a dinner, it was always known that he would make a large pudding to share with everyone.  

Marvin was known and loved by so many and was referred to as Daddy and Pappaw by many (not just his family). He was always quick to lend a helping hand and even when he wasn’t able, he would offer to help in any way he could. There were many times we thought he forgot his age when he referred to people 20 years younger than him as “elderly,” or when he was caught doing things like climbing on his roof to move his antenna or trying to cut trees down by himself. He didn’t like to sit still and was very active up until he physically wasn’t able to be.

Marvin loved his family with all his heart and was a dedicated and faithful husband to his wife of 66 years, Melvie, until her death.  

He loved the mountains and took many trips over the years and rarely came back without a car full of apples to share with his friends and family. He never thought twice about hopping in one of his many vehicles and taking spur of the moment trips.  

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Melvie; his parents; siblings, George, Robert, Ruby, Iola and Irby; his son, Howard; and great-granddaughter, Cheyenne.  

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Pleasant View Friends Church in his memory.  

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, at Pleasant View Friends Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will gather after the service at the church fellowship hall.  

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Kennedy Funeral Home. 

Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days