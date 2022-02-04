Marvin Craig, 95, of Eagle Springs, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Marvin was one of eight children born to Josie Craig in Danville, Va.
Marvin was an amazing father, brother, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his children, Edward Craig and his wife, Tina, of Greensboro, Linda Sheffield, of Robbins, Ronnie Craig, of Robbins, Debra Garner and her husband, Clarence, of Eagle Springs, and Kathy Rosdol, of Brown Summit. He had 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
He had several careers in his lifetime but worked the majority of his years at Klopman Mills, in Asheboro, and Milliken, in Robbins, as a fixer and supervisor. After retiring from textiles, he worked many years helping a local hog farmer then moved on to work for Moore County at several of their compactor centers. He was always eager to help anyone, and he loved the fellowship and conversations he had with so many that came in while he was working.
Marvin was a faithful member of Pleasant View Friends Church for approximately 80 years and was the church greeter for many years. He could be seen standing at the front door of the church every Sunday with bulletins in his hand. He always greeted everyone with a smile and handshake or hug. He made you feel welcome whether you came every Sunday or were just dropping in.
Marvin was famous and well known for his homemade banana pudding. If there was a dinner, it was always known that he would make a large pudding to share with everyone.
Marvin was known and loved by so many and was referred to as Daddy and Pappaw by many (not just his family). He was always quick to lend a helping hand and even when he wasn’t able, he would offer to help in any way he could. There were many times we thought he forgot his age when he referred to people 20 years younger than him as “elderly,” or when he was caught doing things like climbing on his roof to move his antenna or trying to cut trees down by himself. He didn’t like to sit still and was very active up until he physically wasn’t able to be.
Marvin loved his family with all his heart and was a dedicated and faithful husband to his wife of 66 years, Melvie, until her death.
He loved the mountains and took many trips over the years and rarely came back without a car full of apples to share with his friends and family. He never thought twice about hopping in one of his many vehicles and taking spur of the moment trips.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Melvie; his parents; siblings, George, Robert, Ruby, Iola and Irby; his son, Howard; and great-granddaughter, Cheyenne.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Pleasant View Friends Church in his memory.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, at Pleasant View Friends Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will gather after the service at the church fellowship hall.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.
