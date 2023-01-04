Marvern Mercer

Col. Marvern (Marv) Mercer (USAF Ret.), 88, of Southern Pines, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Marv Mercer was born March 30, 1934, in Tampa, Fla. Raised in Miami, he graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1951.He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1956 from the University of Miami, and, in 1969, he earned a master’s degree from Florida Institute of Technology.
Col. Mercer had a wide and varied military career. He served in the air police, intelligence and the contracting career fields. He liked to say that when the military discovered he had no intelligence they gave him a contracting officer’s warrant. He retired in 1988.
His military decorations include the Legion of Merit with two bronze oak leaf clusters, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Meritorious Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters.
Subsequence to his retirement, he authored three novels and one autobiography.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 42 years Oneida; eldest son, Allen; second wife of 21 years, Sarah; and brother, Maurice.
He is survived by his youngest son, Jeff Mercer; nephew, David Mercer; niece, Debbie Clift; grandchildren, Erica Solomon, Sarah Mercer, Michael Mercer, Brooke Mercer, Brandon Sims and Dustin Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Haylee, Raymond, Chaz, Jaymeson and Lane.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
