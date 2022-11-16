Martin W. Bartos 

Martin Wayne Bartos, 80, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, with his wife at his side.
Martin was born to the late John Oscar Bartos and Mary Ellen (O’Connell) Bartos on Jan. 3, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He graduated from Chartiers Houston High School, along with his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Unicek, who he would marry on July 15, 1961, in Washington, Pa.
Martin graduated with two bachelor degrees from Michigan Tech University. He pursued his career as a geological engineer, which would take him across the world, living in a couple countries with his wife, Mary Ann. They retired to Pinehurst, 21 years ago.
Martin and Mary Ann spent 61 precious years together, a lifetime treasured with love, two children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Years of traveling together, playing golf together, wintering at Hilton Head are dear memories held by his wife and family. Martin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and was heard to say, “There is no room in my heart for anger and hate.”
Martin was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Tom Bartos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; his son, Brent Bartos (Angela), of Southern Pines; and his daughter, Laurie Conrad (Dave), of Coatesville, Pa. He is also missed by his granddaughters, Bethany Conrad, Sarah (Chase) Crompton and Ashley Bartos Beatrice; and by four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Rudy Unicek, and family of Brooksville, Fla.
There are no services planned at this time.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bartos family.
