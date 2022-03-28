Martin Antony Vamper Sr., 67, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A viewing will be held Saturday, April 2, 12-1 p.m., at First Missionary Baptist Church, 315 South Gaines St., Southern Pines.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at First Missionary Baptist Church, 315 South Gaines St., Southern Pines. Interment following service at Woodlawn Cemetery, New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Services entrusted to Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, Carthage.
