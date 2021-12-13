Martha E. Frye

Martha Epps Frye, 97, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at her home.
Martha was born Jan. 1, 1924, in Latta, S.C. to Silas Wightman Epps and Caroline Monroe Epps. She graduated from Latta High School and Lander College. She was a retired high school math teacher, having taught 34 years in McColl, S.C.; Pinehurst High School, Carthage High School and Union Pines High School. On Sept. 24, 1949, she married Radford Lee Frye. She was a member of Summer Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Frances and Ruth; and five brothers, Marion, James Wightman, William, Ethan and Olin; niece, Pat Dunn; and nephew, Michael Frye.
She is survived by 10 nieces, Jane Martin and husband, Jerry; Frances Spivey; Carol Garner and husband, Donald; Elaine Jones and husband, Paul; Ann Ellis and husband, Gary; Donna Brown and husband, Mike; Kay Thomas and husband, Greg; Leona Riddle; Linda Reynolds; and Janet McNeill; nine nephews, David Epps and wife, Raye, Jim Epps and wife, Nellie, Phil Epps and wife, Judy, Bill Epps and wife, Carol; Lacy Frye and wife, Charlotte, Dan Thomas and wife, Marie, Wayne Frye and wife, Joyce, Jerry Frye and wife, Robyn, and John Williamson and wife, Linda; three great nieces, Karlie Epps, Heather Holliday and husband, Daniel, Anna Thorne and husband, Jeremy; four great nephews, Jerry Martin II, John Epps, Michael Epps, Corey Epps and wife, Michelle; two great-great nieces, Harper Jane Epps and Abigail Margaret Holliday.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, in Carthage.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Summer Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Arnold Comer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summer Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 663 Summer Hill Church Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
