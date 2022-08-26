Martha A. Peterson

Martha (Marsey) Ann Peterson, 86, passed away peacefully in her Whispering Pines home on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Marsey was born on Nov. 7, 1935, in Atlantic City, N.J., to the late George W. Kelly and Martha A. (Clowney) Kelly. Marsey spent her younger years on the beaches and boardwalk in Atlantic City. As her father’s work required moving, Marsey began a lifetime of travel and education throughout the United States and Europe. Her schooling ranged from The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, Calif., to Sidwell Friends, in Washington, D.C., to St. George’s School, in Montreaux, Switzerland.
She graduated from Connecticut College, where her passions were downhill skiing, equestrian events and theater. It was in Paris after college that Marsey met an Air Force pilot named Norman (Pete) Peterson. They married, and once again, they traveled.
Settling down to raise their family in Miami, Marsey became involved with Red Cross swimming and assisted with coaching at Sheeler Winton Swim Club. She later became the age group coach with the University of Miami Hurricane Swim Club and was the director of the University of Miami Learn to Swim program, where she was responsible for teaching thousands of kids to swim. Her 12 and under competitive swimmers obtained the most Top 10 times in the United States on multiple occasions, and Marsey was recognized by the American Swimming Coaches Association as the U.S. Age Group Coach of the Year.
Retiring to Whispering Pines in 1981, Marsey noticed a void in the availability of swimming lessons in the community. She left retirement and started the Sandhills Sandsharks, in 1982, at The O’Neal School in Southern Pines. Her mission was teaching kids to swim. She worked at O’Neal for over 20 years as assistant to the headmaster and secretary for the Lower School.
Under her guidance, the Sandsharks and O’Neal excelled at swimming for years. Many high school and college All-Americans graduated from the Sandsharks program. Marsey was devoted to all her swimmers and truly wanted them to always just try to do their best and set goals. She was extremely proud of all her “kids.” After 40 years, the Sandsharks are still going strong and swimming at the Southern Pines Pool Park. It is recognized as one of the oldest small swim clubs in the United States.
Marsey was an avid reader and an excellent cook. She and Pete enjoyed many years taking grandchildren, Ashley and Greg, on road trips to beaches, DisneyWorld and various museums. Her prime rib and “Granny” gravy will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Marsey was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Norman (Pete); grandson, Gregory M. Doughty; and brothers, Daniel M. Kelly and John L. Kelly II.
She is survived by her children, Lindley A. Fleury and Erik D. Peterson; granddaughter, Ashley D. Harless and her husband, Brett; and great-grandchildren, Hayes and Parks; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marsey will be buried at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., next to her husband.
Memorials may be made to the Sandhills Sandsharks (Learn to Swim Program) or FirstHealth Hospice. The family is very grateful for the kind care they received.
