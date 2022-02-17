Mark E. Wallace

Mark Edwin Wallace, 56, of Robbins, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Mark was born in Moore County on April 20, 1965.
Mark worked in the textile industry as a service technician for many years. He had a passion for wrestling and loved to watch it anytime he could. Mark never met a stranger and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Fred Wallace; and his grandmother: Annie Mae Wallace.
He is survived by his mother, Rumona Smoak Wallace; brother, Tim Wallace; and nephew, Tyler Wallace, all of Robbins.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, in Robbins, with Rev. William Hancock officiating. The body will lie in state Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 2-5 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Home, in Robbins.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wallace family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.