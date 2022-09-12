Marion M. Ormsby

Marion Martin “Martie” Ormsby, a native of Hamlet, was born on Dec. 19, 1953, to the late Marion and Adrian Ormsby. She passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s, surrounded by loved ones. She was 68.
Martie graduated from Peace College in 1974, and then continued to the University of North Carolina graduating in 1976. She was an avid Tar Heel. Martie continued her education at West Chester College, graduating in 1978 with her master’s degree. She had a successful career as CEO of Danavox, president and CEO of Hearing Technologies Inc., and eventually started her own company, Recruiting Solutions International Inc.
Those who best knew Martie best will remember her for her love for her family, friends and her dogs, Chester and Pete. Her infectious laugh, kindness and thoughtfulness will always be cherished memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Adrian Ormsby; and her brother, Adrian “Sherrill” Ormsby, all of Hamlet; her husband, Gregory (Greg) Bradbury, of Chapel Hill.
Martie is survived by her niece, Adrianne "Sunshine" Ormsby Watkins (Gary); her great-nephew, John Charles “John” Watkins; her sister-in-law, Virginia Ormsby; and many loving friends who were like family.
The Ormsby family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers that have cared for Martie over the past years and the staff of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, of Pinehurst.
The memorial service will be held Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Hamlet.
In lieu of flowers, one may donate to First Baptist Church of Hamlet (Prayer Garden in memory of Dr. Peele), or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.