Marion K. Chandler, born Dec. 7, 1925, in Greenville, S.C., died Friday, Nov. 4., 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, from natural causes.
Marion was the wife of Calvin E. Chandler.
She is survived by her children, Baxter Chandler, of Easthampton, Mass., and Joyce E. Dulin, of Pinehurst.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen M. Ellis, in 1968, in Vietnam.
Also greatly loved by Marion was her granddaughter, Janette Richards; and great-grandson, Stephen Richards, both of Sheridan, Wy.
Married 48 years, Marion and her husband, Cal, lived in multiple places across the U.S. They retired to Seven Lakes, in 1980, and continued to travel extensively. After moving to Southern Pines in 1988, Marion was very active in volunteer work such as the Sandhills Coalition and Meals on Wheels. Marion worked for Southern Pines Library for nine years, and one of her great joys was reading.
A donation may be made in her name to Sandhills Coalition/Human Care or Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills.
Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
