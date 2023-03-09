Marilyn J. Aydelette died March 7, 2023, at home, in Southern Pines.
She was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Batavia, Iowa, to Darsie Dean Hill and Ella Margaret Fisher Hill. She spent her early years and attended school in Batavia.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 6:19 pm
On March 13, 1948, Marilyn married Thomas Walter Aydelette. The couple had four daughters; Irene (Bill) Kline, Joan (Manu) Arasta, Sue (Tom) Isgar and Mary (Rick) Broadwell.
She is survived by her four daughters; grandchildren, Matthew Blake, Alex Blake and James McDaniel; and great-grandchild, Fiona Snart; sister, Kay, of Colorado; and brother, David, of Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; and two sisters, Martha and Dorothy; and a brother, Carlos. Dorothy’s children visited and kept in touch during the last years of Marilyn’s life.
Marilyn’s interests and accomplishments were many, from ceramics and teaching underglaze painting to writing songs and poems, from traveling around the world to working in the Southern Pines library. Her daughters and sons-in-law will remember her as a spirited, funny, creative and beautiful woman. Her stories of growing up in Iowa during the 1930s, and of life as an Air Force wife will be shared for years.
Her death at 94 was a release from suffering and we all hope for her now great freedom and peace.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to FirstHealth Hospice, who made it possible for her to live her last years at home as she wished.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
