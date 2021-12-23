Marilyn Ann McCollum, 85, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Born in Queens, N.Y., on Jan. 12, 1936, she was the daughter of Robert and Katherine (Jackson) Whiteacre. Marilyn graduated from high school in Boardman, Ohio, and went on to attend Youngstown University. While at college, she met Richard H. McCollum. The two married and soon started a family, raising four girls, Cindy, Laura, Patti and Sue.
Marilyn obtained her real estate license and worked as a Realtor in northeast Ohio for several years. In 1989, she moved to Pinehurst and soon thereafter, began working in golf retail at the Pinehurst Resort. Marilyn had a spark for life and loved meeting new people and learning all about them. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved going to her knitting group and estate sales. She will be greatly missed by all.
Marilyn is survived by her companion of many years, David Munn. She was the mother of Cynthia McCollum Clark (husband, Robert Steven), Laura McCollum Doughty, Susan McCollum Jett, and the late Patricia McCollum Higgins. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Ryan, Davis (wife, Sara), Jackson and Griffin. Marilyn was the sister of the late Warren Whiteacre.
A celebration of life will be held at the Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, in Pinehurst, on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Cancer Care Fund, in memory of Patti McCollum Higgins, at www.FirstHealth.org.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in. Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.